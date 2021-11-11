Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 23,977 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

