Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$44.00” Price Target for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BEP.UN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.80.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$48.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.11. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$41.88 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

