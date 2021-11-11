Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

TUP opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.49 million, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

