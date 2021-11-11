Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 286,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $416,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

