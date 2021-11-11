Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 10,637 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48.

NYSE TWTR opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Twitter by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Twitter by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 56,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 428,368 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twitter by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

