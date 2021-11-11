Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:TYL opened at $534.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $549.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $463.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.