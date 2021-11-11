Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TYL opened at $534.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $549.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $463.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

