u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading Down 1.7%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.98 and last traded at $75.98. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

