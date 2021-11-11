U.S. Well Services (USWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.45 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,644,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.83% of U.S. Well Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

