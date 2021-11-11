UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CommScope worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

