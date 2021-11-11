UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.12 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

