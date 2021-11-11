UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 383.8% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 145,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 115,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of CLH opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

