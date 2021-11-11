UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of ESI opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

