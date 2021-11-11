UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 25,557 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AGO opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.