UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 349,821 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $4,214,366. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

