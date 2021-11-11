UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

