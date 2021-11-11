UGAS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $234,556.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. UGAS has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $234,556.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00227163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00091417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

