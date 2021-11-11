UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Insider Sells $759,512.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brad Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $56.01 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

