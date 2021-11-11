UniLend Reaches Market Cap of $29.77 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $29.77 million and $1.80 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

