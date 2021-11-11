Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,522 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day moving average is $220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

