Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches Market Cap of $34.48 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $34.48 million and $164,664.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $114,180.56 or 1.75650279 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

