United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.81 ($51.54).

Get United Internet alerts:

UTDI stock opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.49. United Internet has a 52 week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.