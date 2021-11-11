United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $10.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

UMC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,886,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,988. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $54,570,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $21,031,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

