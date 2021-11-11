United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of United Natural Foods worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNFI opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

