UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $466.14 and last traded at $462.85, with a volume of 11004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.35.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $433.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.