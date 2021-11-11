Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 455,658 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after buying an additional 187,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.