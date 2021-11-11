Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Unitil has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of UTL opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Unitil has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

