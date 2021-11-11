Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,795. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.71. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $189.15.

In other Unity Software news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.29% of Unity Software worth $1,021,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

