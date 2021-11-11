Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Univar Solutions worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

