Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider Craig Coleman Purchases 1,378,757 Shares

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) insider Craig Coleman acquired 1,378,757 shares of Universal Biosensors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,016,143.91 ($725,817.08).

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Universal Biosensors Company Profile

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company in Australia. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use devices for measuring analytes across various industries. It offers SENTIA Wine Analyzer to test Free Sulphur Dioxide; prothrombin time international normalized ratio coagulation test strips; Sentia Free Sulphite test strips; and coagulation testing and calibration services, as well as distributes Siemens' Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer.

