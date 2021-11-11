Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.22

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 11343271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.