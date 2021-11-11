Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.22

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 11343271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 2.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
