Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.17

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.17 and traded as low as $66.13. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 8,244,687 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.