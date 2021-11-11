Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Down 7.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

About Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

