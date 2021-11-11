Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $907,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,858,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

