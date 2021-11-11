Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 157,413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

