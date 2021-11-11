VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD opened at $62.33 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.