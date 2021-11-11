VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Newfleet Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after buying an additional 774,436 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,298,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

