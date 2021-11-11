Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 224,720 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Arcimoto worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arcimoto by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arcimoto by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.38. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

