Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 430,528 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $22,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,443 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,982,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,872 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 721,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:RRD opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,930. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

