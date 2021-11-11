Vanguard Group Inc. Has $23.98 Million Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.21% of Noodles & Company worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 250,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.13 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

