Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

VAPO stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $566.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $495,396. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

