Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.53 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,510. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

