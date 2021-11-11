Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,097. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,325. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

