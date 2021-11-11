VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

VBIV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 3,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,306. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

