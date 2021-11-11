Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VGR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

