Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

