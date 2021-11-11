Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.34 or 0.00022060 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.77 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00092020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,190,880 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

