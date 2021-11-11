Veracity Capital LLC Sells 64 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

AMGN opened at $213.95 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

