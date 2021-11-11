Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,005 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

