Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

