VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 969.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.

VRME traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 783,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.38. VerifyMe has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.