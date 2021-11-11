VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 969.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.
VRME traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 783,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.38. VerifyMe has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.
VerifyMe Company Profile
